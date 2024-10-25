In Kyiv, a drone hit a residential building, a teenager died (updated)

In the evening of October 25, a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv.

The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced this.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, apartments on the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors were damaged, he added. All emergency services are on site.

Updated at 11:40 p.m. As a result of the attack, one person died, five people were injured. One of the victims was hospitalized, four were treated by medics on the spot. Later, Klitchko specified that a girl born in 2009 had died.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The air alert in the capital lasted from 20:55 to 21:57.

Kyiv City Military Administration also reported on falling debris in an open area in the Shevchenkivsky district. Previously, there were no casualties.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.