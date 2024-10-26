Missile attack on the Dnipro. The number of dead increased, the Russians damaged the hospital

The number of dead after the Russian missile attack on the Dnipro has increased to four. The body of the dead person was found under the rubble of the damaged house.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Telegram / Сергій Лисак

The policemanʼs wife and daughter were among the dead. The younger daughter of the investigator was saved. In total, there are already 20 victims in the city, among them children — girls aged 8 and 16 and two 17-year-old boys.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that the Russians damaged the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, one of the most important hospitals in the country.

The Russians hit the Dnieper with missiles on the night of October 26. The mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, wrote that it was probably hit by ballistics. In the city, 13 high-rise buildings and two private houses, hospital buildings, and cars were damaged.

