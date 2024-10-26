The Russians attacked the Dnipro, three people were killed

Late in the evening of October 25, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro, and there are dead and wounded.

The head of regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, announced the attack at 11:29 p.m. The Russians aimed at a residential building, and a fire broke out there.

As of 00:57 on October 26, at least three people have died.

Ten more people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl, both of whom were hospitalized.

The National Police noted that the city was attacked with rockets, but their type was not named.

Damage was recorded to four residential buildings in different areas of the city, in particular, a two-story residential building was partially destroyed as a result of the explosion. A medical facility and cars were also damaged.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.