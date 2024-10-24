News

“Auchan” is leaving Russia due to the pressure of sanctions

Liza Brovko
The French chain of “Auchan” hypermarkets is preparing to leave the Russian market, because it cannot work normally in the country due to sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Le Figaro and La Lettre write about it.

“Auchan” put its subsidiary in Russia up for sale and selected two potential buyers. “Auchan” is already in the final stage of negotiations.

According to one of Le Figaroʼs sources, “Auchan” adheres to sanctions against Russia (has not invested there and has not withdrawn profits), which puts the chain in a very unfavorable situation compared to local distributors.

However, “Auchan” cannot simply sell the company. The chain needs to get approval for this from the Russian authorities to avoid incidents similar to those that happened with “Danone” or “Carslberg”, whose assets in the Russian Federation were nationalized in a day.

As noted by the French media, despite the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, “Auchan” remained in the country, because during the 20 years of activity there, among other things, it bet on entering the Chinese market.

Officially, “Auchan” declared that leaving Russia would be inhumane to the civilian population.

