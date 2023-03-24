“Leroy Merlin” building materials chain sells all its stores in Russia

The French chain of building materials "Leroy Merlin" plans to sell its Russian business to local management. This was reported by the Adeo group, which owns the network, on March 24.

"After more than 18 years of activity in Russia, the transfer of control of Leroy Merlin to the local management should preserve jobs for 45 thousand employees and ensure that the companyʼs activities remain at the service of residents. The agreement will be approved by the relevant authorities of Russia," the Adeo group noted.

They stated that this process is the result of work that began several months ago, in accordance with international norms. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Adeo suspended all new investments in Russia.

The Leroy Merlin network in Russia consists of more than 100 hypermarkets in 62 cities.