The Ministry of Health canceled the disability of 74 conscripts established by the Khmelnytskyi MSEC

The Ministry of Health conducted inspections and canceled the conclusions on the establishment of disability of 74 conscripts of the Khmelnytskyi Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC).

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Health to the request of Ukrainian News.

In the answer, it is noted that the decisions on the establishment of disability, adopted in relation to:

men aged 18 to 60 in the period from September 27, 2023 to November 10, 2023 (considered by the commission — 53 734 cases, selected for review — 781 cases);

men aged 25 to 50 who were diagnosed with disability of II and III groups in the period from June 6, 2024 to June 21, 2024 (37 891 cases reviewed by the commission, 543 cases selected for review).

"Currently, more than 18 779 medical expert cases have been processed. In 3 146 cases, the decision of MSEC was recognized as questionable and an additional examination was ordered. After that, expert decisions in 74 cases were reviewed and canceled," the response to the request states.

In 38 cases, the II disability group was canceled and the III disability group was established. In 36 cases, the disability group was removed.

Currently, the Khmelnytskyi medical and social expert commission is being inspected by law enforcement agencies within the framework of criminal proceedings.

What preceded

At the beginning of October, the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched the office and residence of Tetyana Krupa — they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

Subsequently, the publication "Censor.NET" stated that Krupa was involved in providing disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has appointed an official investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Soon after that, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed on his own accord.

On October 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that he had scheduled a meeting of the National Security Council due to the situation with disabilities for prosecutors. And Kostin said that 61 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi prosecutorʼs offices have disabilities. 80% of them — 50 people — were disabled before the full-scale invasion began.

