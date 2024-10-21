”Babel” sources: the Russians detained military personnel from the DPRK who tried to escape from positions in Kurshchyna. They can be involved in assaults against the Armed Forces

The Russians detained 18 North Korean servicemen who tried to escape from the positions of the Russian occupying forces in the Kursk region.

This was reported by "Babel" sources in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

In total, about 40 military instructors from North Korea together with fifty Russian occupiers were in positions in the forest in the Kolyachek district of the Khomutovsky district of the Kursk region.

It was established that the North Koreans trained servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to use balloons for military purposes. Instead, the Russian military trained representatives of North Korea in modern infantry combat using the experience of the so-called "SVO".

After completing the training course, the North Korean servicemen were left in a forest massif in the Kolyachek area for several days without food and without instructions regarding further plans and intentions. On October 14, part of the North Koreans decided to voluntarily leave their positions in order to find the command of the Russian Armed Forces.

In two days, on October 16, the Russians found and detained the soldiers who had disappeared from their positions. They managed to move 60 kilometers away from the place of escape, they were detained in Komaritsky district of Bryansk region.

According to sources, currently all 40 North Korean servicemen who were stationed in the Khomutovsky District have been moved to the Lhovskyi District of the Kursk Region for further engagement in assault operations in the Kurshchyna region.

Participation of the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine

On October 4, Kyiv Post, citing Ukrainian intelligence, reported that six North Korean officers were killed in an attack by the Armed Forces near occupied Donetsk a day before. An anonymous Ukrainian official told The Guardian that North Korean military engineers are helping Russian troops strike Ukraine with North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Already on October 8, South Koreaʼs Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the agreements between Russia and North Korea resemble a military alliance, so there is a high probability that the military from the DPRK is fighting on the side of the Russian Federation in Ukraine — and their number may increase. In a few days, President Zelensky confirmed that North Korea supplies Russia not only with weapons, but also with personnel for the military forces.

"Babel" intelligence sources said on October 1 that a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by citizens of the DPRK is being formed at the base of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian Federation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.