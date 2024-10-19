The Air Defense Forces shot down 42 drones and four missiles

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 42 Russian drones and four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

This was reported by the command of the Air Force of Ukraine.

On the night of October 19, Russia launched more than 100 air targets over Ukraine: up to 98 drones (Shahed and drones of an unknown type) and 6 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles. They were destroyed in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Another 46 drones were lost in location. Several drones are still in the airspace of Ukraine — combat work continues.

Consequences

A young woman got a serious leg injury after a Russian attack in Kyiv. The facade of a house was damaged in the Dniprovsky district of the capital, and cars were damaged in the Darnytsky district.

Critical infrastructure in Sumy and Chernihiv regions came under attack — emergency power outages were introduced there.

Eight people were wounded in Shostka, Sumy region. Among them are five rescuers, Russia targeted the local unit of the State Emergency Service.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.