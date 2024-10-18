Putin will not go to the G20 summit in Brazil — there he could be arrested on the warrant of the International Criminal Court

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Brazil. There he could be arrested on a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

At a press conference, a CNN reporter asked Putin if he was afraid of being arrested at the G20 summit. He, evading a direct answer, said:

"I have a great friendly relationship with [Brazilian] President Lula. Well, I will come there specifically to disrupt the normal operation of this forum? Even if you exclude ICC, the conversations will be only about this. We will actually disrupt the work of the G20. Why?"

Therefore, another representative of the Russian Federation will go to the summit instead of him. If Putin came to Brazil, it would be obliged to arrest him because of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.