Politico: Mongolia did not arrest Putin because of dependence on Russian energy products

Mongolia cannot arrest visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin because it depends on imports of Russian energy products.

A spokesperson for the Mongolian government told Politico.

He says that Mongolia is energy dependent on the Russian Federation — the country imports 95% of its oil products and more than 20% of its electricity from Russia. It is allegedly "crucial" for the existence of Mongolia.

"Mongolia has always followed a policy of neutrality in all its diplomatic relations," the spokesman added.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights in the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. They are suspected of illegally deporting Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia, which is a war crime. Putin and Lvova-Belova should be arrested as official suspects in countries that have ratified the Rome Statute. De jure, 123 countries are closed to them, including Mongolia, which ratified it in 2002.

However, during Putinʼs visit to Mongolia on September 2-3 — his first visit to an ICC member state after the issuance of a warrant for his arrest — he was not arrested.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine promised to work with partners to ensure that Mongolia "faces consequences" after not arresting Putin. Mongoliaʼs refusal to comply with the International Criminal Courtʼs mandatory warrant was called a "heavy blow" to the ICC and the international criminal justice system.