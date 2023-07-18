The South African president called Putinʼs arrest at the BRICS summit a declaration of war against Russia

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the Gauteng High Court that the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in August would be a declaration of war against Russia.

News24 writes about it.

"It would be a reckless, unconstitutional and unlawful exercise of the powers conferred upon the government to declare war with Russia by arresting President Putin," Ramaphosa said in an affidavit.

"It would be inconsistent with our Constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia. I have constitutional obligations to protect the national sovereignty, peace and security of the republic, and to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of the people of the republic to life, safety and security, among other rights in the Bill of Rights,” the South African president added.

Ramaphosa did not want the public to know about the statement. However, on July 18, the court disagreed with the presidentʼs claims that his testimony should be kept secret "for the sake of the confidentiality of interaction with the International Criminal Court regarding Putinʼs arrest."

The High Court of South Africa made this decision in response to the request of the prosecutorʼs office to take all necessary measures to arrest Putin and transfer him to the International Criminal Court.