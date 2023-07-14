The President of South Africa requested that the Russian delegation to the BRICS summit be headed by Foreign Minister Lavrov instead of Putin but was refused

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa asked Russia to send Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the BRICS summit in August instead of Putin, who was issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile said this in an interview with the Mail & Guardian newspaper; his words are quoted by the Bloomberg agency.

Mashatile said Ramaphosa had been rejected. He added that "discussions with Putin" regarding his visit to the summit are still "ongoing."

"We understand that we have obligations under the Rome Statute, but we cannot invite someone and then arrest them. You can understand our dilemma. We will be happy if he does not come,” said Mashatile.

Earlier, Ramaphosa publicly stated that he expects Putin to attend the BRICS summit in August, despite the fact that the country is obliged to arrest him and hand him over to the International Criminal Court.