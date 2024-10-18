The Russians once again shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war

The Russian army shot a probably wounded Ukrainian soldier in the Bakhmut direction. The Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

This is reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The investigation established that a Ukrainian serviceman was probably injured while performing a combat mission in the Bakhmut region of the Donetsk region. Later, the Russian army captured the building where he was, and took him prisoner.

Previously, on September 6, 2024, around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops shot a soldier of the Armed Forces. It happened near the Phenol plant in the territory of the village of New York.

The killing of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime.

The Russian military executed at least 102 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield, and 80% of the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

