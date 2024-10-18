Kamala Harris is changing her campaign strategy because she is worried about Trumpʼs success

The US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the incumbent vice president, is changing her campaign strategy to gain more support from men and Republicans.

Reuters writes about it.

Among other things, she is stepping up her attacks on her opponent, the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, as Democrats worry about polls showing her opponent making significant gains.

According to the latest opinion polls and internal polls, Trump is either ahead of Harris by one or two percentage points, or the candidates have an equal chance of winning.

Itʼs a disappointing moment for a tumultuous campaign that began with a huge surge in enthusiasm and contributions when Harris replaced incumbent US President Joe Biden in July, held a strong Democratic convention and was widely tipped to win her only debate with Trump.

Finally, after several weeks of focusing on politics and trying to assert herself on the national stage, Harris is returning to her "prosecutorial stance" that she demonstrated back in July, having just replaced Biden in this yearʼs presidential race. In this way, the Democrat wants to show strength to voters who are attracted by Trumpʼs image as a powerful leader.

At her campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Monday, she took the rare step of citing excerpts of Trumpʼs remarks about Americaʼs "enemy within" as an argument to bolster her claim that he is a danger to democracy. It was Trumpʼs words that there are "very bad people in the country — sick, radical, left-wing, crazy people," suggesting they could wreak havoc during the election. He then suggested mobilizing the military to "avoid riots."

This week, she was interviewed by Charlamagne tha God, a black radio host known for his candid interviews with celebrities. He previously criticized Harris and President Joe Biden and called Democrats "cowards." The Democrat gave this interview to strengthen support among black men. Among other things, she promised to decriminalize marijuana and implement police reform aimed at combating police violence against black people.

After that, she gave an interview to the Fox News channel to appeal to conservatives. There, she emphasized the issues that most concern Republican voters. Among other things, she said that the Democrats would fight illegal immigration much more effectively than the Republicans do.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice presidential candidate JD Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

On August 21, Harris became the official candidate of the Democratic Party. Her vice-presidential candidate is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

