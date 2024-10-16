A meeting in the Rammstein format at the level of the leaders of the countries will be held in November

The meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) with the participation of the leaders of the countries will be held in November. As the US White House later added, President Biden will hold the meeting online.

This was announced by the spokeswoman of the US White House, Karin Jean-Pierre.

The meeting in the Rammstein format was supposed to take place on October 12. However, due to the approach of Hurricane Milton to the coast of Florida, US President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Europe, so Rammstein was postponed to an unspecified date.

"Rammstein" was launched in the spring of 2022. Monthly meetings of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine are held with the participation of representatives of more than 50 countries. The October meeting could be the first with the participation of state leaders.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is planning a visit to Germany this week. Initially, they wanted to make it with an official banquet and other honorable events, but now the program has been significantly shortened.

As Karin Jean-Pierre noted, Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky will not have the opportunity to meet during the American presidentʼs trip to Europe. Therefore, the leaders will talk on the phone today, October 16, and Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine.

At the end of September, the USA announced a new package of defense aid to Ukraine worth $7.9 billion.

