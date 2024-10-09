The meeting of “Ramstein” was postponed due to the postponement of the visit of the US President Biden

The meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine in the “Ramstein” format, scheduled for October 12 in Germany, has been postponed to an unspecified date.

This was reported by the press service of the American “Ramstein” Air Base in Germany to Suspilne.

The date of the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be announced later.

The meeting was planned to be held on October 12 at the American air base in Germany — it was to be held with the leaders of the countries for the first time. However, the US President Joe Biden postponed his visit due to preparations for the powerful hurricane Milton.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh noted that the US Department of Defense is discussing new details of the “Ramstein” style meeting in Germany due to a change in the plans of high-ranking American officials.

"Ramstein" was launched in the spring of 2022. Monthly meetings of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine are held with the participation of representatives of more than 50 countries.

