France will supply self-made kamikaze drones to Ukraine “in the coming weeks”.

France will supply Ukraine with new kamikaze drones, which have recently been tested, "in the coming weeks".

This was reported by French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu on October 16, BFMTV reports.

According to the French minister, France has successfully tested the first kamikaze drones, also known as remote-controlled drones. Now they will be delivered to the French defense forces, as well as the Ukrainian army. Sébastien Lecornu emphasized that this will happen "in the coming weeks".

In March, the Ministry of the Armed Forces of France ordered 2 000 such drones, 100 of them were promised to be urgently transferred to Ukraine. At the time, the French Minister of Defense emphasized that kamikaze drones on the battlefield could complement the work of the French CAESAR 155-mm self-propelled artillery installation.

