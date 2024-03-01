France ordered 100 Delair kamikaze drones for Ukraine

Ukraine will receive Delair kamikaze drones from France in the summer of 2024.

The Minister of Defense of France Sebastien Lecornu informed about this.

"As part of the innovative program, France is ordering 100 remote-controlled munitions from Delair, which will arrive in Ukraine this summer," he wrote.

Lecornyu noted that, in general, they plan to order 2 000 kamikaze drones for the needs of Ukraine and France in the defense industry, but he did not specify which models of UAVs will be handed over to Ukraine. In the photos published by him, there is also a Delair DT46 with a wingspan of 4.5 meters and a communication range of more than 50 km.

In September 2023, the head of the French Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of a batch of 150 Delair drones to Ukraine.