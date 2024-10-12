An official will appear at the Norwegian embassy in Ukraine, who will be responsible for the countriesʼ defense cooperation

Now the Norwegian embassy in Ukraine will have a military attaché who will be responsible for the defense cooperation of both countries. The relevant position was created by the Ministry of Defense of Norway.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said this, reports Forsvarets forum.

Gram emphasized that the military attaché will be responsible for communication and cooperation between Norwegian and Ukrainian scientists and industry in the field of "defense innovation and industrial development."

According to the Norwegian minister, a lot of investment is needed to meet Ukraineʼs needs. He says that Norwegian companies want to provide knowledge, experience and technological solutions both in the short-term and in the long-term — this is the request of the Ukrainian side.

Gram says that it is also necessary to strengthen business cooperation with Ukrainian companies, because it is they who support the economy of Ukraine.

The Norwegian politician suggests that, in the long term, the creation of production in Ukraine may become relevant for Norwegian companies. For this purpose, in August of this year, the countryʼs government allowed the transfer of Norwegian defense technologies to Ukraine. For example, the arms manufacturer Nammo entered into an agreement that allows a Ukrainian defense company to obtain a license to manufacture 155 millimeter artillery shells in Ukraine.

Previously, Norway had already participated, in particular, in the purchase of air defense equipment for Ukraine, demining equipment, artillery ammunition, transport and engineering equipment, cranes, spare parts and equipment for servicing Ukrainian platforms and small boats.

The country regularly allocates defense support packages to Ukraine. Thus, in September, Norway allocated more than €48 million for drones and anti-aircraft defense for Ukraine, in October — $90 million for the expansion of weapons production.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.