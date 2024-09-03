Norway allocates more than €48 million for drones and anti-aircraft defense for Ukraine

Norway allocated NOK 570 million (almost €48.3 million) for the purchase of drones and air defense equipment for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Norwegian government.

Norway makes this contribution to the British-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The donation is the result of cooperation between Great Britain, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Norway.

The International Fund for Ukraine is an additional financing mechanism for Ukraineʼs military support. It also includes Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Iceland, Lithuania and Sweden. Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, these countries have allocated more than a billion euros through the fund. Norway contributed a total of approximately more than €152.5 million.

Previously, Norway had already participated, in particular, in the purchase of air defense equipment for Ukraine, demining equipment, artillery ammunition, transport and engineering equipment, cranes, spare parts and equipment for servicing Ukrainian platforms and small boats.