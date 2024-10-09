Forced evacuation of families with children from 101 settlements was announced in the Sumy region

Due to the security situation in the Sumy region, the forced evacuation of children and their families from 101 settlements was announced.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration.

The decision was unanimously supported by the members of the Coordinating Staff on Mandatory Evacuation of the Population under Martial Law.

It is about the compulsory evacuation of 497 children from 90 settlements of the Sumy district and 11 settlements of the Konotop district.

Evacuation is free of charge.

Where to apply for evacuation from Sumy region

For more detailed information about evacuation, you can contact the hotlines at the following numbers:

(0542) 66-33-77 (free for residents of the city of Sumy and Sumy district);

0 800 301 501 (free for residents of the Sumy region);

(099) 318-63-62 (regional Coordination Headquarters for evacuation measures);

(095) 386-43-06 (for residents of Sumy district);

(0544) 76-24-03 (for residents of the Konotop district).

You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 1548 or write to the ministry via WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at the number: (096) 078-84-33.

The situation in Sumy region

In August, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, reported that the situation on the border has worsened — the region is constantly bombarded with guided aerial bombs. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the most active air strike was on the border of the Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

On August 13, the Ukrainian military command imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone of the Sumy region. This decision was explained by the activation of the reconnaissance groups and the increase in the intensity of hostilities in the region.

As of September 1, 22,000 people have already been evacuated from the Sumy region.