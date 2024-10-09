Zelensky: The situation at the front makes it possible to end the war in 2025 — if the partners are determined

Ukraine continues to work on conditions for a just peace. And the situation on the battlefield also gives the world the opportunity to choose "decisive action" in the coming months to end the war by 2025 at the latest.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi at a joint press conference at the third "Ukraine — Southeastern Europe" summit in Croatia.

"In October, November and December, we have a real chance to move the situation towards peace and long-term stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice — a choice in favor of decisive actions to end the war no later than 2025," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian peace formula with clauses for a just end to the war will be ready by November.

"Since July, we have been working on the points of the Peace Formula, and by November the document will be ready — the Foundations of Peace, which will outline the detailed conditions for a fair end to the war," Zelenskyy noted.

Since Russia is now avoiding honest diplomacy, Ukraine has developed a Victory Plan to help bridge the gap between the current situation and a successful Second Peace Summit. According to Zelenskyi, when the Plan is fully implemented, Russia will lose its ability to threaten Ukraine and Europe. The document has already been seen in the USA, now Kyiv is sharing it with the rest of its partners.

In particular, according to the president, the first point of the plan concerns the lack of political confidence in Europe and proposals on how to fix it.

Ukraineʼs victory plan

President Zelenskyy presented the plan for Ukraineʼs victory to US President Joe Biden. It is known that it contains four main points and one more that Ukraine needs after the end of the war. The Times wrote that it was about the following points:

requests for Western security guarantees such as a mutual defense pact within NATO membership;

the continuation of Ukraineʼs operation in the Kursk region of Russia in order to have a "territorial trump card" for negotiations;

request for "specific" modern weapons;

international financial aid for the ruined economy of Ukraine.

The Bloomberg agency also noted that the plan includes clauses on invitations to NATO and membership in the EU.