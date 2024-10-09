Germany handed over two Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine in the last week. Two more will be sent before the end of the year

Germany handed over two air defense systems Iris-T SLM and Iris-T SLS to Ukraine during the last week.

This was said by the head of the special staff for assistance to Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding.

Berlin plans to provide the Ukrainian military with two more anti-aircraft systems by the end of the year, as well as new infantry fighting vehicles, tanks and artillery ammunition.

Germany has ordered 17 more IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine in addition to the seven already delivered. Four of them will be shipped by the end of this year, and the rest from next year.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.

