MPs supported the renaming of Yuzhnoukrainsk and Yuzhne

On October 9, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted for a number of resolutions on renaming Ukrainian cities. Two of them supported, and six did not get enough votes.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

MPs supported resolutions No. 11236 and No. 12092 on renaming the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Mykolaiv region to Yuzhnoukrainsk and the city of Yuzhne in the Odesa region to Yuzhne.

At the same time, the following proposals did not gain support:

rename the city of Pervomaisk to Olviopol (No. 12085);

to rename the city of Pervomaisk to Olvia and the Pervomaysky district to Olviisky district (No. 12096);

to rename the city of Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region to Ridnopillia and the Synelnykivsky district to Ridnopilsky district (No. 12081);

rename the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk to Gard (No. 12083);

rename the city of Yuzhne to Port-Annental (#12084)

to rename the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region to Matviiv and the Pavlohradsky district to Matviivsky district (No. 12082).

What preceded

On September 18, the Verkhovna Rada failed to support Resolution No. 11188 on de-Russification of the names of 333 Ukrainian settlements. 208 MPs out of the required 261 voted pro.

Later, the leadership of the parliament and factions introduced a new resolution to the Verkhovna Rada, from which five settlements were removed, with the renaming of which problems arose. It was about such settlements as Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Synelnykove, Pervomaisk and Pavlohrad. Regarding their renaming, the deputies voted separately.

On September 19, the parliament approved a resolution on renaming 327 settlements.

