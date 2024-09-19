The Verkhovna Rada supported the resolution on renaming 328 settlements

The MPs of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) generally supported Resolution No. 12041 on changing the names of 328 settlements as part of de-Russification. 281 peopleʼs deputies voted for it.

The MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Iryna Herashchenko informed about it.

Settlements whose names are Russified or contain Russian and Soviet narratives are subject to renaming.

What preceded

On Wednesday, September 18, the Verkhovna Rada failed to support Resolution No. 11188 on de-Russification of the names of 333 Ukrainian settlements. 208 MPs out of the required 261 voted pro.

Later, the leadership of the parliament and factions submitted a new resolution to the Verkhovna Rada, from which five settlements were removed, with the renaming of which problems arose. It was about such settlements as Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Synelnikove, Pervomaisk and Pavlohrad. The MPs will vote separately on their renaming.

Renaming in Ukraine

In 2022, 9 859 toponyms were renamed and 145 monuments associated with Russian figures were dismantled in Ukraine.