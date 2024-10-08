The US presidential candidate Harris will not meet with Putin for negotiations without Ukraine

The US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Kamala Harris will not meet with Putin for peace talks if Ukraine is not represented there.

She stated this in an interview with the American TV channel CBS News.

She was asked if she would meet face-to-face with Putin to negotiate an end to the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Not on a bilateral level without Ukraine, no. Ukraine should have the right to vote on its future," she replied to this.

Kamala Harris also criticized the policy of her opponent, the presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. She described it as "surrender".

"If Donald Trump were president, Putin could be sitting in Kyiv right now. He says he can get it over with on the first day. Do you know what it is? This is about surrender," the vice president said.

Donald Trump has insisted that he can quickly reach a peace deal with Putin and end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine in one day if he is elected president. The politician repeatedly promised to end the war through negotiations, but never said exactly how it would be. He only said that he plans to call Putin and Zelensky. He also repeatedly stated that American aid to Ukraine was a waste of money, and refused to say that he wanted Ukraine to win.

US President Joe Bidenʼs administration previously rejected any talks with Putin.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice-presidential candidate, James David Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

On August 21, Harris became the official candidate of the Democratic Party. Her vice presidential candidate is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

