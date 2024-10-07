Russia damaged a civilian grain ship under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis in the port of Odesa

On the night of October 6, the Russian military damaged the civilian ship PARESA under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was loaded with corn grain for export at the pier in the seaport "Pivdenny" in Odesa.

This was reported by the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

The crew members — 15 citizens of Egypt and Syria — were not injured. There were about 6 000 tons of Ukrainian corn on the ship.

PARESA became the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks.

"This is nothing but the enemyʼs attempts to influence the successful operation of the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor and endanger global food security," Kuleba emphasized.

However, the Ukrainian maritime food corridor continues to work around the clock. For more than a year, it exported more than 73 million tons of cargo (for more than 2 700 ships that left Ukrainian ports to countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe).

The Russians regularly attack the port infrastructure in the Odesa region, often civilian ships come under attack. The last time this happened was on September 12, when the Russians hit a civilian ship with wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea.

