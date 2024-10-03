The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian radar station “Nebo-M”

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian radar station "Nebo-M".

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Russian radar system with ATACMS ballistic missiles. The General Staff claims that its destruction will reduce the ability of the Russian army to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets. The destruction of this system will facilitate the effective use of long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG.

The “Nebo-M” radar station is a difficult object to target — it scans the horizon in search of aerial objects. Now there are only 10 such systems left in Russia, the cost of each of them is more than $100 million.

In May of this year, the GUR drones damaged Russian long-range target detection radar stations "Voronezh-M" and "Voronezh-DM".

