GUR drones damaged Russian strategic radars “Voronezh-M” and “Voronezh-DM”

Ukrainian drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense attacked the “Voronezh-M” and “Voronezh-DM” long-range target detection radar stations in the deep rear of Russia. These radars are designed to detect ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as space and aerodynamic objects at a distance of up to 6 000 km. They are part of Russiaʼs fixed long-range over-the-horizon radars, which can be called "strategic eyes".

The “Voronezh-DM” radar, located in the village of Hlybokiy, Krasnodar Territory, was attacked on May 23, 2024, as reported by a number of OSINT researchers and specialized military portals. At that time, the Russian public published photos of the consequences of the attack, which show that the station suffered severe damage.

"Voronezh-DM" was damaged. Telegram-канал НІП «Тиск»

The Voronezh-M radar was attacked on May 27, Armiya TV reports with reference to sources. This station is located in the city of Orsk, Orenburg region, Russia. It is 1 800 km from the border with Ukraine. The Schemes project published a satellite image for May 27 with the consequences of the attack. The picture shows that dark spots have appeared on the territory of the radar, which were not there before. These are probably traces of a fire.

Radar "Voronezh-M" СХЕМИ / Радіо свобода

The publication Defense Express writes that the strikes on "Voronezh-M" and "Voronezh-DM" actually disabled 50% of all over-the-horizon radars, which are responsible for the conditional direction "south-southeast".