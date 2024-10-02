PACE adopted a resolution on missing and captured military and civilian Ukrainians

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe ( PACE ) adopted the resolution "Missing persons, prisoners of war and civilians in captivity as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine."

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

By resolution, the PACE member countries demand the immediate release and humane treatment of captured military and civilian prisoners. The resolution also calls on the Russian Federation to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and relevant UN mechanisms unhindered access to all places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians.

In addition, PACE calls on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to release all Ukrainian soldiers and civilians from captivity. Here are a few more key points from the resolution:

condemns torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainians in captivity, expresses deep concern about evidence of systematic torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians;

emphasizes the need to bring perpetrators to justice for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, and calls on all member states of the Council of Europe to apply universal jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute such crimes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed gratitude to PACE members for their support and solidarity, and called the resolution an important step towards restoring justice.