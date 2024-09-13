49 Ukrainian men and women were returned from captivity. Among them are defenders of “Azovstal”

Another 49 Ukrainian men and women were returned home from captivity.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, as well as civilians.

Among the returnees is Leniye Umerova, a girl who was taken hostage by the Russians when she came to take care of her sick father, Zelensky said. It was also possible to free another part of the defenders of “Azovstal”. The Hero of Ukraine, military medic Viktor Ivchuk is also at home.

"I thank our entire team, which ensures the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity. And separately I want to note each of our Ukrainian units, which replenish the exchange fund for our state. All our soldiers who capture the Russian occupier, all our services, which neutralize Russian saboteurs and collaborators, bring the release of our people closer. We have to bring all our soldiers and civilians back home," Zelensky emphasized.

The head of the patronage service of the "Azov" regiment Olena Tolkachova noted that among the returnees during this exchange, mostly women. A total of 15 soldiers of the then "Azov" regiment, who spent more than two years in captivity, returned.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) emphasized that Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its help in organizing another exchange.

Freed defenders defended Ukraine in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson areas. Among them are 23 soldiers and sergeants, 19 officers. Eight are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (in particular, two from the Territorial recruit center), two from the National Police, four border guards, 13 military sailors, 15 defenders of Mariupol and "Azovstal" from the National Guard. Seven are civilians.

"The state of health of the returnees is very serious, many of them have lost tens of kilograms of weight," added ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.