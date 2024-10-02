A Ukrainian woman was injured in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv on October 1

As a result of the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv on October 1, seven people were killed and another 16 were injured. Among the wounded is a Ukrainian woman.

Ukraineʼs ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this on the air of the telethon.

Among the injured, one citizen has dual citizenship, one of them is Ukrainian. This was reported by the police this morning. Previously, nothing threatens her life.

According to Korniychuk, the consul will visit the injured Ukrainian today or tomorrow. According to him, there are currently about 15 000 Ukrainians in Israel who are on the consular register, but in general this number is much higher.

What preceded

On October 1, a terrorist attack took place in the vicinity of the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo against the background of massive missile attack on Israel by Iran. Six people died, nine others were injured.



The terrorist attack was committed by two men. The police killed them. One of the terrorists was armed with a machine gun, the other had a knife. They shot and stabbed civilians.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched approximately 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. Most of them were shot down. In this, the Israeli military was helped by American destroyers in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, which destroyed several missiles. Two people were injured in the attack, but there were no casualties.

