On the background of massive shelling of Israel, a terrorist attack took place in Tel Aviv. There are dead

A terrorist attack took place in the Tel Aviv-Yafo area against the background of massive missile attack on Israel by Iran. Six people died, nine others were injured.

This was reported by the Israeli police, reports The Times of Israel.

The terrorist attack was committed by two men. The police killed them. One of the terrorists was armed with a machine gun, the other had a knife. They shot and stabbed civilians.

The Israeli emergency medical service Magen David Adom reported that medics are providing assistance to the injured. It is known that two people were seriously injured.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched approximately 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. Most of them were shot down. In this, the Israeli military was helped by American destroyers in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, which destroyed several missiles. Two people were injured in the attack, but there were no casualties.