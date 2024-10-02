Israel declared UN Secretary General Guterres persona non grata

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata and banned him from entering the country because he failed to unequivocally condemn Iranʼs attack on Israel.

This was stated by Israel Katz.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iranʼs criminal attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil," Katz stressed.

According to him, one of them is the UN Secretary General, who "still has not condemned the massacre and sexual crimes committed by the killers of Hamas on October 7, and has not led to the decisions to declare them a terrorist organization."

"The secretary-general who supports the terrorists, rapists and murderers of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now the flagship of global terrorism, Iran, will be remembered as a blot on the history of the United Nations," Katz said.

He emphasized that Israel will continue to protect its citizens and uphold its status and national honor with or without António Guterres.

The day before, UN Secretary General Guterres condemned the "expansion of the conflict in the Middle East" and called for a ceasefire.

"I condemn the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East — escalation after escalation. This has to stop. We desperately need a ceasefire," Guterres wrote.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched approximately 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. Most of them were shot down. In this, the Israeli military was helped by American destroyers in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, which destroyed several missiles. Two people were injured in the attack, but there were no casualties. It was revenge for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

