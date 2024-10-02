The population of Ukraine will reach 25.2 million people by 2051

The Institute of Demography and Quality of Life Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine predicts that by 2051 the population of Ukraine will decrease to 25.2 million people. In order to minimize the consequences of this crisis, the Government approved the Strategy of Demographic Development of the Country until 2040.

The relevant document was published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

By 2041, the population of Ukraine may decrease to 28.9 million people, and by 2051 to 25.2 million. In making these calculations, the Institute of Demography and Quality of Life Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine took into account the war, low birth rate, migration, high rate of premature mortality, imbalance of the labor market and other factors.

The strategy states that the priorities for demographic development in Ukraine are to support families, preserve reproductive health, improve working conditions, and increase the availability of medical and social services. The new demographic policy also refers to the development of the border areas bordering Russia and the Republic of Belarus.

The document also emphasizes the return to Ukraine of those Ukrainians who are currently abroad.

During the All-Ukrainian population census on December 5, 2001, the population of Ukraine was 48.5 million people, on January 1, 2022, the countryʼs population was estimated at 42 million people, on July 2024 at 35.8 million citizens, of which 31.1 million citizens lived in unoccupied territories.

During the first half of 2024, 87 655 children were born in Ukraine, and 250 972 people died. During the same period in 2021, before the full-scale war, 132,595 children were born in Ukraine. Now this indicator is almost twice as small. Currently, there are three deaths per one newborn in Ukraine. In 2018-2020, there were two deaths per child. This indicator is one of the key indicators of the demographic crisis .

. Ukraine ranks first in the world in terms of mortality and, at the same time, last in the birth rate.

