Opendatabot: In Ukraine this year, the death rate is three times higher than the birth rate

During the first half of 2024, 87 655 children were born in Ukraine, and 250 972 people died. The largest number of newborns and deaths were in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv.

During the same period in 2021, before the full-scale war, 132 595 children were born in Ukraine. Now this indicator is almost twice as small.

The most newborns were registered in Kyiv — 9 695, in the Lviv region — 7 923, in the Dnipropetrovsk region — 6 962. The fewest children were born in the front-line regions — 221 children in the Kherson region and 702 in the Donetsk region. Not a single baby was registered in the Luhansk region for six months.

Currently, there are three deaths per one newborn in Ukraine. In 2018-2020, there were two deaths per child. This indicator is one of the key indicators of the demographic crisis.

The most deaths were registered in the Dnipropetrovsk region — 26 374, Kharkiv region — 17 999, and Kyiv — 17 449. The fewest deaths were in Kherson region — 2 334, Donetsk region — 5 753, and Chernivtsi region — 5 422.