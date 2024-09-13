Ukraine ranks first in the world in terms of mortality and, at the same time, last in the birth rate.

The US Central Intelligence Agency published relevant data in the report.

According to the CIA, the death rate in Ukraine is 18.6 per thousand citizens. In the birth rate rating, Ukraine ranks last at 228 — six children per thousand people are born in the country.

As for other countries, in terms of mortality, Lithuania is in second place with an indicator of 15.02 per thousand citizens, and Serbia is in third place (14.9). Russia ranks ninth (14). The lowest mortality in Arab countries. These are Qatar (1.4), the United Arab Emirates (1.7), Kuwait (2.3) and Bahrain (2.8).

African countries have the highest birth rate in the world, with Niger leading the way, with 46.6 births per thousand citizens. Angola (41.1) and Benin (40.3) gave way to the country in the first place.