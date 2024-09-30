Israel confirmed the death of a Hamas commander in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that an Israeli airstrike killed the commander of Hamas in Lebanon Fateh Sherif on the night of September 30.

IDF described him as being responsible for coordinating the activities of Hamas in Lebanon with the Lebanese group Hezbollah, as well as building up Hamas forces in the country, recruiting operatives and purchasing weapons.

He "worked to advance the interests of Hamas [in Lebanon] both politically and militarily," the Israeli military wrote.

In addition, Fateh Sherif was a member of the teachersʼ union of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

According to Lebanese media, Sherif was killed in a strike on the Al-Bas refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.