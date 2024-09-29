On the night of September 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Russian military arsenal "Kotluban" in the Volgograd region.

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military struck the Russian occupiersʼ arsenal for storage and modernization of missile and artillery weapons, located near the village of Kotluban. On the eve of the attack, as the General Staff writes, an echelon with Iranian missiles arrived there.

The Arsenal was tightly covered by means of electronic warfare and anti-aircraft defense, but our units successfully completed their combat mission — now there is a fire going on there, ammunition is detonating.

The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (known as GUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Babel sources in Ukrainian intelligence reported that the arsenal was attacked by 120 Ukrainian-made kamikaze attack drones, and the distance to the target was more than 600 kilometers.