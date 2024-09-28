In Sumy, the number of dead and injured due to Russian shelling of a hospital has increased (updated)

In Sumy, the number of people killed due to Russian shelling of a hospital has increased to nine. Another 12 people were seriously injured.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, head of the Sumy City Administration, Sumy military regional administration, and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this.

At the time of the explosion, there were 86 patients in the hospital — 15 of them were disabled, and 38 were employees of the facility, the prosecutorʼs office said. A total of 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital.

Now the investigators are conducting a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The Air Force noted that in the morning Russian troops attacked Sumy with three Shahed drones. Two drones hit the hospital.