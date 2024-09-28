The Russians hit a medical facility in Sumy twice, resulting in casualties

On the morning of September 28, Russian troops hit a medical facility in Sumy twice. Now it is known about six dead, including a policeman.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

After the first shelling, one person died — the impact destroyed the ceiling of several floors of the hospital. Evacuation of patients and staff began. The Russians struck again during the evacuation of the sick.

As of now, it is known about six dead, including a policeman. Another policeman was injured. The exact number of dead and injured is still unknown.

Sumy regional military administration reported that Shahed drones hit Sumy. The medical facility and the housing sector were hit.