Military personnel of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhians, dispelling "doubts and the opinion of pseudo-experts", declared that as of September 26, they were holding the defense of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

A corresponding video with the caption "Vuhledar is ours" appeared on the brigadeʼs social networks.

"So far, despite heavy assaults and difficult circumstances, we are in place," said a soldier of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.

Meanwhile, the co-founder of the DeepState analytical project Ruslan Mykula said that the timing of how long the city will hold out depends on how the Russians will press from the flanks, and the Ukrainian military will hold the defense. According to him, it could be "from a few days to a few weeks."

"Also, we record the advance of the enemy in the city itself. There is already a video of Russian attack aircraft on the outskirts of Vuhledar. Accordingly, one must understand that under such dynamics, further loss of the city is only a matter of time," said Mykula.

According to him, the Russian army is trying to surround the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation declares that they "defeated" the formation of 72 mechanized and 58 motorized infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 118 Territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, and Zolota Nyva. Russian "militaries" write that the Russian army has already captured the eastern part of Vuhledar, and the fighting is approaching the central part of the city.

What is the situation in Vuhledar

On September 25, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said that Russian SRGs are trying to break through to Vuhledar, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are destroying the saboteurs. On the approaches to the city, the Ukrainian military burned "a huge amount of military equipment." According to him, there are no occupiers on the outskirts of Vuhledar — the city is controlled by the Ukrainian army, although the Russians are advancing. About 100 people remain in Vuhledar who refuse to leave. It is impossible to deliver humanitarian aid to them — the Russians are shelling all the ways.

Earlier, the MP Maryana Bezuhla informed that the military leadership allegedly planned the rotation of the 72nd brigade, which defends Vuhledar. Because of this, the Russians intensified their attacks and seized part of the territories around the city.

Russian "militants" said that the Russians were trying to take Vuhledar into a semi-ring. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian analytical project DeepState wrote on September 24 that the situation in Vuhledar is critical — they are trying to surround the city.

The reports of the General Staff refer to the fighting in the Vuhledar area.