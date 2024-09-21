The commander of the 72nd brigade defending Vugledar was dismissed. Bezugla says that the dismissal was preceded by a disrupted rotation of the brigade

The commander of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv, which is defending Donetsk region near Vugledar, Ivan Vinnik was dismissed from his post.

This is stated in the message of the "North" Operational Command.

The Command says that Vinnik was appointed to a higher position "for the purpose of promotion and to transfer combat experience."

A few weeks ago, on August 28, Peopleʼs Deputy Maryana Bezugla wrote that the military leadership allegedly planned to rotate the 72nd mechanized brigade and withdraw it from the Ugledarskyi direction. Because of this, the Russians became active there, launched attacks and captured part of the territories around the city.

On September 20, Bezugla reported that the rotation of the brigade was interrupted, and the commander of the brigade was removed from his post.

According to the DeepState project, the Russians have already come close to Ugledar.