Trump criticized Zelensky for rejecting the agreement with Russia

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump criticized the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, because he refuses the agreement with Russia and allegedly "slanders" Trump.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

"The president of Ukraine is in our country, heʼs making some nasty slander against your favorite president, me," Trump said at a campaign rally in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

He also added that the US is "giving billions of dollars" to a person who refuses to make an agreement with Russia.

Bloomberg emphasizes that these comments by Donald Trump were among the harshest public statements he made regarding the full-scale war and the Ukrainian president.

Sources of the publication say that the way Volodymyr Zelensky started his trip to the USA irritated Trumpʼs supporters. First, Zelensky visited the factory for the production of artillery shells in the hometown of US President Joe Biden in the state of Pennsylvania, where the governor of the state from the Democratic Party, a supporter of the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, was present.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, who is associated with Trump, demands the dismissal of Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova allegedly because of unreliability and ineffectiveness. The reason for this was Zelenskyʼs visit to the plant in Pennsylvania. Johnson called it a "guerrilla campaign."

Zelensky then gave an interview to The New Yorker magazine, in which he questioned Trumpʼs promises to negotiate a quick end to the war if he won the election. At the same time, Zelensky wanted to present a victory plan to Trump and his team, but they refused.

The President of Ukraine told journalists that Ukraineʼs victory plan is aimed at strengthening the countryʼs position for future diplomatic negotiations with Russia. Kyiv believes that a ceasefire without clear guarantees will give Putin the opportunity to attack Ukraine again after rearmament.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has repeatedly promised a negotiated end to the war, but has never said exactly how. He only said that he plans to call Putin and Zelensky. He also repeatedly stated that American aid to Ukraine was a waste of money, and refused to say that he wanted Ukraine to win.

Ukraineʼs victory plan

Back in August, Zelensky said that he plans to present a Ukrainian victory plan to Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in September. It is known that it contains four main points and one more that Ukraine needs after the end of the war.

The publication Boomberg, citing sources, wrote that the plan includes clauses on invitation to NATO and membership in the EU, and other economic and security agreements.

On September 26, Zelensky came to the United States for the UN General Assembly meeting. There he will meet with US President Joe Biden and present a victory plan. He will also meet with Vice President, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.