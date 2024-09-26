Germany will provide Ukraine with €70 million to rebuild the energy sector

Germanyʼs budget committee has approved a winter aid package for Ukraineʼs energy sector worth €70 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.

This money will provide Ukrainian cities and villages with small thermal power plants, boiler houses, generators and solar systems. Community centers, hospitals, schools and other social institutions will receive a more secure and independent energy supply.

The Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Svenja Schulze emphasized that Russia wants to expel Ukrainians from their land with its attacks on energy facilities.

"We support Ukraine in rebuilding the energy supply in a decentralized way, because then Russia will not be able to destroy it so easily," she added.

Aid will go to communities whose energy and heating supplies have been significantly damaged due to Russian attacks. Special attention will be paid to the communities that accepted the immigrants.