Zelensky said that Russia destroyed all Ukrainian TPPs

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian army destroyed all Ukrainian thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).

He said this during his speech at the UN General Assembly debate.

According to him, in this way, Putin is trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold in order to "make it suffer and surrender."

"Imagine your country with an 80% destroyed energy system. With such scale of destruction, what kind of life will it be?" Zelensky said.