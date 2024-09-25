Zelensky said that Russia destroyed all Ukrainian TPPs

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian army destroyed all Ukrainian thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).
He said this during his speech at the UN General Assembly debate.
According to him, in this way, Putin is trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold in order to "make it suffer and surrender."
"Imagine your country with an 80% destroyed energy system. With such scale of destruction, what kind of life will it be?" Zelensky said.
- The day before, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Zelensky said that Russia plans to attack three Ukrainian nuclear power plants and Kyiv has relevant information and evidence.
- Earlier that day, in an interview with ABC, Zelensky said that Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Perhaps this is how the Russian Federation is preparing to strike them.
- Ukrainian nuclear power plants are in constant danger due to Russian air attacks. Over the past few weeks, more than 100 Russian drones and missiles have flown near the nuclear power plant. And on September 23, Shahed once again flew near the site of the Khmelnytskyi NPP — its trajectory indicates that Russia tried to simulate an attack on the plant.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the Russian Federation was preparing strikes on critically important facilities of the Ukrainian nuclear energy industry on the eve of winter. These are, in particular, open distribution devices at nuclear power plants and transmission substations, which are important for the safe operation of nuclear energy.