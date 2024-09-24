Zelensky: Russia is photographing Ukrainian nuclear power plants with the help of Chinese satellites — it can prepare strikes against them

Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Perhaps this is how the Russian Federation is preparing to strike them.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with ABC News.

"According to the latest data, Russia uses Chinese satellites and photographs details of objects at the nuclear power plant. According to our experience, if Russia photographs certain objects, there is a threat of strikes on nuclear objects," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the president did not specify whether the Russian Federation used commercial satellites or those controlled by the Chinese government. He added that he would share this information with world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

ABC notes that this could be another example of Russia turning to China for help in the war. It also raises questions about the power of Russian satellites.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has actively turned to China for help. Despite the fact that China has not yet provided Russia with weapons directly, Western countries are increasingly concerned about cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.