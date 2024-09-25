Trump was warned about assassination threats from Iran

The US intelligence officials have informed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of possible threats from Iran to kill him.

This was reported in Trumpʼs campaign, writes Reuters.

It is about "real and concrete threats" from Iran to kill Trump in order to destabilize the situation and sow chaos in the United States.

Threats from Iran have "increased over the past few months" and administration officials have been working to protect the Republican and ensure that it will not affect the election.

Later, Trump reported on his Truth Social social network about "major threats" to his life from Iran, adding that Iranʼs actions had not been successful, but "they will try again."

Attempts on Trump

On the afternoon of September 15, there was a shooting near Donald Trumpʼs golf club in Florida. Trump himself was not injured. It later emerged that the Secret Service opened fire after an agent saw the barrel of a gun sticking out of bushes near Trumpʼs West Palm Beach golf course. It was not far from where the former US president was playing at the time. The shooter fled in an SUV, and officers found a loaded assault rifle with a scope, a digital camera and a plastic bag of food at the scene. He probably waited there for about 12 hours. 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Raut is suspected of the shooting, he was charged with attempted murder of a politician.

On July 13, 2024, Donald Trump was shot at least five times at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter was 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who fired with an AR-15 rifle. Trump was hit by one bullet — it pierced the top of his ear. A 50-year-old man died from other bullets, and two more people were wounded. Crooks was shot dead by the Secret Service.