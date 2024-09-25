The ground forces clarified “some issues” of the mobilization. The MP Honcharenko wrote about stopping the mobilization of people under 25

The MP from "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on September 23 that the conscription of men of limited fitness between the ages of 18 and 25 had been stopped. On September 25, in response to his words, the Ground Forces informed about the clarification of "some issues regarding conscription for mobilization", but did not specify exactly what changes were in question.

Honcharenko referred to the directive of the Ground Forces Command to the Operational Commands and to the territorial recruit centers (TRCs) 116/2/1/21409 dated 09/19/2024.

He states that according to the directive, the conscription of persons with limited fitness from 18 to 25 years of age is now possible only with written consent.

"This directive has already been sent to regional and district TRCs through the Operational Commands. There is no demobilization of those who have already been mobilized," he said.

Separately, he clarified that the same directive stipulates that men aged 50-60 can be mobilized only under a separate mobilization order.

The Ground Forces confirmed that they clarified "some issues regarding the conscription for the mobilization of certain categories of conscript citizens."

"The specified decisions, taken, including with the aim of reducing public tension, are formalized in the prescribed manner and delivered to designated military units for official use," the message reads.

At the same time, they specified that they are limited in commenting on such issues, because free access to information on the composition of units can help Russians better assess the resources and plans of the Defense Forces.

"We understand the desire of individual public figures to spread information of similar content to strengthen their own influence. But this is not to the benefit of the common cause of the fight against the aggressor," the Ground Forces summarized.

Why is this important?

Currently, conscripts are not subject to mobilization in Ukraine. These are men aged 18 to 25 who did not serve in the army, have no military experience, and did not graduate from a military department.

However, during military registration, some men received the status of "unfit in peacetime, but limited military fitness" due to their health. Such men were transferred from the category of "conscripts" to the category of "military conscripts". Therefore, during martial law, they began to be mobilized, even if they were not yet 25 years old.

On September 3, the parliament supported in the first reading the exemption from mobilization of Ukrainians under the age of 25. The document still has to be voted on in the second reading, and then submitted to the president for signature.