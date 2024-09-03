Parliament supported the exemption from mobilization of Ukrainians under the age of 25

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft law No. 11379-d, which provides for the exemption from mobilization of Ukrainians under the age of 25.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. The draft law was supported by 295 MPs.

This draft law prohibits the mobilization of men aged 18 to 25, who had the status of "limited fitness" before the changes in the mobilization legislation.

And those who fall under this category and who have already managed to mobilize, are allowed to be released into the reserve.

Why is this important?

Currently, conscripts are not subject to mobilization in Ukraine. These are men aged 18 to 25 who have not served in the army, have no military experience, and have not completed a military course.

However, during military registration, some men received the status of "unfit in peacetime, but limited military fitness" due to their health. Such men were transferred from the category of "conscripts" to the category of "military conscripts". Therefore, during martial law, they began to be mobilized, even if they were not yet 25 years old.